Bank reports $5,000 in forged checks passed, one man arrested

Temple police report tracking down a suspect connected with a total of $5,000 in forged checks that were cashed at a local bank.

Twenty-six-year-old Stephen Bernard Thomas was arrested Wednesday night near the 700 block of South 3rd Street where he was located after officers had obtained a warrant back on May 1.

The investigation started March 4 when officers were called to the Texas First State Bank at 7285 West Adams Avenue.

Bank employees called after they determined that two checks totaling about $5000 were fraudulent.

They reported that two persons had entered the bank and had cashed the checks.

One of those was identified as Thomas.

Police are still looking for the other person involved.