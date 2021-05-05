Bark-a-Ritas for Cinco de Mayo!

WACO, Texas – Who says humans have to have all the fun on holidays?

Best Fido Friends had little sombreros and Bark-a-Ritas for the dogs on this Cinco de Mayo. It was cuteness overload.

The dog-friendly margaritas were made out of frozen chicken broth and water, and dressed with a cucumber instead of a lime.

“They love it. They get so excited,” Best Fido Friends Operations Manager Mackayla Sehon said. “We have a little tray when we walk by, and they know that tray. And they get excited and they start crying, and we set that down, and it’s gone in a second.”