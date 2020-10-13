Bars reopening in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – Bars are reopening in McLennan County, but not without restrictions.

The Dancing Bear Pub has seen it’s fair share of difficulties this year.

“We were lucky. We own our building, so we didn’t have rent hanging over us. We still had to keep coolers on, keep the electricity on, and pay insurance,” says Paxton Dove, the owner of the Dancing Bear Pub.

After not being allowed to open their doors for months, Dove is excited to get things going again.

“We’re going to do what we did back in July, with the patio only. The restrooms are the only interior part of the building that people can get to for their safety and our employees’ safety,” says Dove.

He’s not the only one. Bars across Waco are getting ready after McLennan County made the decision to reopen bar doors, going against the advice from health authorities.

“A bar in the traditional sense is probably the worst situation imaginable. It’s a closed room with poor ventilation compared to other types of establishments. It’s there for socialization. You’re going to have people not wearing masks, and an attempt at social distancing will be hard to enforce,” says Dr. Farley Verner, a public health authority.

Other McLennan County commissioners argued the business has suffered enough.

“I think that we have to show support for opening up businesses and getting our county and country back up and going again,” says Will Jones, a McLennan County Commissioner.

Bars must abide by minimum health protocols such as limiting capacity, only serving at seated tables, keeping a six-foot distance between tables, employees and patrons must wear masks except when they are seated, and alcohol will not be served past 11:00 p.m.

“When it comes to health, my health, and my employees’ health, I’m playing it safe over here. I’m optimistically cautious that this will go well. This opening,” says Dove.