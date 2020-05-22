Bars to reopen in Texas Friday

WACO, Texas – After not being included in Governor Greg Abbott’s original three-phase plan to reopen Texas, bars are set to welcome customers back on Friday.

For owners like the Dancing Bear Pub’s Paxton Dove, the announcement was met with excitement – but also showed they had work ahead of them.

“It’s a big cleaning process this week,” Dove said. “Lots of sanitizing, power washing, even the dog is gonna get a bath here pretty soon. So we’re excited about that.”

For The Backyard Bar, Stage and Grill owner Chris Cox, the reopening means they have to change the way they run the bar. When customers normally order their food at the counter, they now need servers.

“It’s been a whirlwind because our whole set up has to change,” Cox said. “It’s been a learning curve all week long.”

Even though restaurants were able to reopen at limited capacity three weeks ago, bars were not afforded the same luxury.

“Not being able to open back up as a bar after the restaurants opened was kind of deflating, and what made it deflating was – there was no reason why,” Cox said. “We could set up just as a restaurant did, and it was a little frustrating for a few weeks watching everybody else get into the swing of it and we couldn’t.”

The Dancing Bear is only opening up their patio for customers, making it easier to distance them from each other. For places like Freight Bar in Waco, the space they already have makes the transition a simple one.

“We’ve always socially distanced here with our large yard,” Freight owner Kendall Cockrell said with a chuckle. “We’re very excited to have a place where everybody can be here, be with your group, be safe, but also be with a whole lot of other people.”

All the owners are expecting a stampede of customers this weekend. The familiar faces are what they have missed the most.

“I miss people,” Cockrell said. “It’s gonna be tough for me because I’m gonna have my face mask on, but hopefully I’ll still get to talk to a lot of people, and that’s why I wanted to open this place is to be with other great people from Central Texas.”

Both the Freight and the Backyard bars are sticking to their summer concert schedules starting this Saturday.