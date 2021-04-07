Bat Infected with Rabies found in Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove, TX- The City of Copperas Cove is warning residents a bat infected with rabies was found by Animal Control.

On April 2nd, a Copperas Cove Animal Control Officer was dispatched to the area of Crenshaw Circle, Copperas Cove for a deceased bat. The bat was collected and sent for rabies testing at the Texas Department of Health Laboratory, Austin,Texas.

On April 6, Copperas Cove Animal Control received notification from the Texas Department of Health that the bat was infected with rabies.

Signs of rabies infection in a human may include, but are not limited to fever, headaches,

fatigue, respiration difficulties, possible paralysis or hyperactivity, and/or coma.

Signs of rabies infection in pets may include fever, chewing at site of infection or bite, erratic

behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light,

aggression in animals not normally aggressive, and generally unnatural behavior for that

animal.