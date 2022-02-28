KILLEEN, Texas – A fire in a Shoemaker High School bathroom leads to an evacuation.

The Killeen Independent School District shared a statement with Shoemaker Parents on Monday afternoon, and says all students and staff are safe, with no injuries reported.

The Shoemaker campus was briefly evacuated due to smoke coming from a bathroom. The Killeen Fire Department was immediately called, and has since given an all-clear to return to the building. All students and staff are now safe inside the building.

The fire department is working with Killeen ISD Police to investigate a small fire which may have been intentionally set in the bathroom.

The school day continued as usual.

Source: Killeen Independent School District