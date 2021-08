WACO, Texas – The annual summer blood drive “Battle of the Badges” is underway.

The Waco Police Department, Waco Fire Department, and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up with Carter Blood Care to help with the critically-low blood supply in the area.

Once you donate blood, you can vote for you favorite organization and get a free shirt. For information on locations and times, you can visit http://waco-texas.com.

Source: City of Waco