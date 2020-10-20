Baylor adding extra Christmas holidays after adapting to COVID-19

Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone has announced that four additional holidays have been added to the planned Christmas and New Year’s break, saying the additions were made in recognition of student and staff contributions to the management of COVID-19 during the fall semester.

The added days off will be December 18 and December 21-23.

Dr Livingstone said. “My hope is that these extra days provide respite after a busy fall semester and renewal as we look to the spring semester on campus.”

Even though students will not be on campus, the University will have regular operations following the Thanksgiving Break through December 17, as well as from January 4 through January 15 in preparation for the spring semester.

Additional information about pre-semester COVID-19 testing will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dr. Livingstone said, “Together, we have risen to the occasion. We’ve learned new modes for course delivery and devised new solutions to care for students’ physical, spiritual and emotional needs. We’ve helped each student make academic progress and advanced our research. We’ve adapted the way we care for our facilities, steward our resources and manage University business. We’ve demonstrated national leadership to our peers in higher education.”