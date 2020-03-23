Baylor addresses public on COVID-19 protocol

WACO, Texas – Baylor University is updating the public on procedures related to COVID-19.

The university said on Twitter Monday afternoon that Waco & McLennan County issued Shelter in Place orders to help slow the coronavirus’ spread. All people may leave their residences only for essential activities.

The university says it is shifting to as much telework for faculty/staff as possible. All Baylor offices will close to the general public at 5:00 p.m. Monday, and all building entrances will revert to card-swipe access only for faculty/staff and students.

Critical areas will continue – including health services, food services (to-go), emergency responders, public safety, mail, residence halls, janitorial and maintenance services, tech support, financial services and scientific research.

Residence halls will stay open for the students who received waivers to stay on campus. The Penland Dining Hall will remain open (to-go only). Student Health Services in the SLC will be open 8-5, Monday-Friday.

As announced last week, the Counseling Center will serve students via technology connections through the remainder of the semester. Pastoral care is also available through Baylor Spiritual Life and the University Chaplain.

Baylor libraries will be closed to walk-in traffic. However, library personnel will continue digitizing resources to support online teaching. Access to the libraries’ digital resources & online research support will continue.

The university is asking for the campus community to prepare for continued disruption and teleworking procedures at least through April 7.

Source: Baylor University