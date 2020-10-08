Baylor amending Homecoming Parade amidst COVID-19 restrictions

WACO, Texas – Baylor’s Homecoming Parade, the oldest and largest of its kind in the world, will be taking on a much different look in 2020 – like an annual Cub Scout tradition.

Instead of parading through the streets of downtown Waco as it has since 1909, this year’s edition had to change drastically in order to avoid breaking the county’s laws about large gatherings.

“Kind of our thought process was – how can we have something tangible for students and faculty, and really just the whole Waco community, to do that still supports social distancing in this COVID era that we’re in,” says Cole Tompkins, the parade’s general assistant. “We said – a Pinewood Derby.”

A Pinewood Derby is an annual event held by the Cub Scouts, where each scout makes a car only from the supplies in their assigned kits – a block of wood, screws, axels and wheels.

The supplies will be the same for Baylor’s student organizations wishing to participate, but they have to bring their own imagination.

“Students can create a little 7 x 2 car that they can still design and sculpt and mold and really show their creativity and ideas they might have,” Tompkins said.

Parade Chairperson Ashley Madden has gone to every Homecoming Parade since she was born, so she understands the importance of it to the community.

“The parade has a very special place in my heart, and keeping its tradition was very important to me. And when we were informed things were gonna look different, and the pandemic hit,” Madden said. “It really was just a question of – how can we preserve this the best we can while also rolling with the punches and working with the situation we’ve been given?”

What would normally take the Baylor Chamber of Commerce a year to plan has been thrown together as quickly as possible, with the idea only being officially approved a week ago.

With such short notice, the Chamber had to consult the masters.

“We’ve actually got a good bit of help from the Boy Scouts, specifically Troop #397 here in town. They’re actually letting us borrow their track for this event,” Tompkins said. “We’re kind of borrowing their expertise on how they put this together every year, and really try to collaborate as much as we can to still give a top tier event on such a short time frame.”

The organizers believe this new event could have a long shelf life.

“I actually like the uniqueness of it,” Madden said. “We may be able to come up with a new event that will last for the next hundred years.”

The cars will be judged both on their places in the races and the uniqueness of their design.