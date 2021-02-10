Baylor announces in-person graduation ceremonies for May

Baylor University announced Wednesday that graduation ceremonies in May will be in-person.

That is a change from last year, when a virtual ceremony was held for Spring and Summer graduates.

Baylor is even holding a special ceremony for 2020 graduates on May 6th.

The ceremonies on May 7th and May 8th will be held for 2021 graduates only.

All graduates will have to fill out this application by Feb. 19th to take part.

The university says more details about the ceremonies will be released here in the next few weeks.