Baylor announces new COVID protocols

Baylor University has announced new guidance for wearing masks on campus in line with the latest CDC changes.

Face coverings are now optional outdoors for all, regardless of vaccination status.

For fully vaccinated individuals, face coverings are optional indoors, those who have not been vaccinated are asked to wear a face covering indoors.

In her weekly letter, Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone said, “This is critical especially in large indoor gatherings such as Orientation, given our current campus vaccine adoption rate of 34%.

” We recognize that everything is a choice – wearing a mask, getting vaccinated and social distancing – but we also know there are members of our campus community who, under their physician’s recommendation, cannot receive the vaccine or are otherwise vulnerable.

“As we care for our own health and well-being, let us also extend grace to one another. I assure you that our health experts are closely monitoring local conditions and CDC recommendations and are prepared to update our guidance throughout the summer as we ready for the fall semester.”