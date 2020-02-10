Baylor Announces New Tailgate Experience

WACO, Texas. Starting this fall, Baylor tailgaters will have a new experience that are leaving some extremely unhappy.

Businesses who usually rent tents and other equipment say this will have a negative impact due to the loss of revenue.

This comes after the Baylor University announced its partnering with tailgate company, Tailgate Guys. The company will provide full amenities including:

Bellhop services

Loading and unloading assistance

Coolers with ice

Tents, tables, and chairs

Custom tailgate signage

Equipment clean up and breakdown

*Food will be an option to purchase

“True tailgaters that are out there at Baylor don’t want the turnkey service. They want to create their own unique environment and have control over it,” says Alum, Zach Kulesz.

Kulesz has been tailgating for years, spending nearly at least $5,000 in equipment for game day.

Fans who use the Bear Walk, Bear Island, and Bear Park will have to buy tents from Tailgate Guys rather than using their own.

’86 Alum, Hobby Howell says this new experience loses the uniqueness.

“All the tents will be the same and everything will be uniformed. Everyone had their own taste in setting up their own tailgate area,” says Howell.

Tailgate Guys have provided worked with NFL, MLB and numerous collegiate teams across the country. In a statement, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Mack B. Rhoades, says:

“Our partnership with Tailgate Guys is consistent with our goal of providing an elite, fan-friendly experience at all home events.” “We intentionally selected Tailgate Guys as our partner, given their proven expertise in logistics, hospitality, and service. We feel confident in their ability to provide our most dedicated fans with a tailgating experience that is consistent with our standards across all of athletics.” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Mack B. Rhoades

Prices for tailgating packages start at $1,000 for the entire season. The tailgating company is taking questions until March 4th. You can begin purchasing starting May 1st. For more information you can click HERE