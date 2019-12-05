Baylor announces new Texas license plate

Baylor University announced today the availability of new Baylor-branded license plates to allow drivers to display their Baylor pride on the road and support Baylor students as they go.

The plates, available to Texas drivers, feature a prominent green-and-gold color scheme and the iconic “Interlocking BU” logo.

In addition to allowing drivers to show their Baylor spirit wherever they drive, the plates further benefit Baylor students.

A portion of each purchase comes directly back to the University in support of student scholarships.

Baylor’s license plate partnership is with MyPlates, a Texas-based company that partners with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles to create specialty plates across a variety of affinities and organizations.

Price options begin at $35 per year.

More information is available at baylor.edu/plates.

