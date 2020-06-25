Baylor announces several changes with fall semester schedule

LIVE NOW /
WACO, Texas – Baylor University took to social media Thursday evening to announce its fall 2020 calendar will be shortened.

The university says classes will still begin on August 24, but most on-campus instruction will be completed before Thanksgiving. Final exams will be held online in early December.

Due to fewer days on-campus, the university will reduce the costs of housing, dining and parking on a prorated basis for students.

To allow this tighter schedule, the university will hold classes on Labor Day, eliminate Fall Break and shorten Thanksgiving break. Baylor says these moves aim to maximize in-person class opportunities and minimize student travel – in addition to the spread of COVID-19.

December commencement ceremonies will also be eliminated. December degree candidates are invited to participate in spring #BaylorGrad ceremonies, which are scheduled for May 2021.

Face coverings are now required for all individuals in all buildings on campus, with a few exceptions, as part of a layering of strategies to prevent COVID-19 spread. You can read more about this here: bit.ly/37YIlS3

Source: Baylor University

