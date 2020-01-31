Baylor Athletics donates books to local schools

WACO, Texas – Baylor Athletics and Transformation Waco teamed up to donate over 500 books to the children of Indian Spring Middle School on Friday.

The kids even got the chance to meet a few Baylor athletes who signed their books for them. Each student got to pick one book of their choice, free of charge.

Tumbler Alayja Reynolds and football player Jalen Pitre were also on hand to serve as role models to the students. Pitre, the lone 2016 Art Briles recruit who honored his commitment to Baylor amidst the national sexual assault scandal that derailed the program, feels especially honored to give back.

“I think it just means a lot, because I was once in the position that some of these kids were in and I think it’s good that they can see somebody similar to themselves that has made it to a place like Baylor,” says Pitre. “It kind of gives them, like, a role model to kinda like walk out their steps towards.”

It wasn’t that long ago these athletes were in their shoes.

“For me, it’s really cool to get to the youth and because I was at that point in age once,” says Reynolds. “So it’s cool to talk to them and see how they’re doing, and to help them in school and stuff.”

Transformation Waco is a program within the school district that partners with families and the community to prepare students for college. They serve five schools within Waco ISD.

Literacy is one of the pillars of their mission.

“We know that if our kids can’t read, it’s really tough in life for them,” says Transformation Waco Student Advocacy Director Sarah Pedrotti. “We know that reading is linked to math and to science and to social studies, and just overall becoming and being a better person.”

This is also part of Baylor’s “Solid Gold Neighbors” initiative, which is focused on giving back to organizations across Waco. Athletes have already appeared at all five schools in the Transformation Waco program this month.

“Our hope is to build a bridge between Baylor and Waco,” says Baylor Director of Community Relations Holly Burchett. “You wouldn’t wanna imagine Waco without Baylor. We wouldn’t wanna imagine Baylor without Waco.”

The books for all five schools have been covered by a $10,000 donation from Baylor Athletics.