Baylor Basketball Set for Showdown With Kansas

WACO, Texas — No. 1 Baylor will host their first College Basketball College Gameday since 2011, on Saturday prior to their showdown with 3rd ranked Kansas.

The College Gameday crew spoke with the local media on Friday and LaPhonso Ellis a former Notre Dame forward loves to see Scott Drew put his Baylor team in the spotlight.

“I’ve said, probably for the last couple of years as my 11th season that ESPN, that he is one of the most underrated coaches in all of college basketball,” he said. “And I’m glad that they’re, the number one team in the country, because now maybe you’ll start to get some of that praise that he really deserves.”

Fellow analyst Jay Billas loves what he has seen from both these teams and expects them to be factors on the road to Atlanta.

“I think you see one another again in the, in the Big 12 championship,” he said. “They could see one another again in Atlanta, that’s how good these teams are funny you know everybody, it talks about parity, and we’ve got parity, well right now, since January, San Diego State, Kansas Baylor and Gonzaga are 52 and one, and that one loss was Baylor winning at Allen Fieldhouse. I mean, that doesn’t sound like parity to me. sounds like these teams are pretty damn good.”

College Game Day starts at 10:00am tomorrow and the Game against Kansas will follow directly after at 11:00am.