Baylor Bear Habitat becomes first university facility to earn AZA accreditation

WACO, Texas – The Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat at Baylor University has announced its approval for accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) – the independent, international accrediting organization for the best zoos and aquariums.

Baylor University has become the first university in the world to receive this designation, and joins the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo in Gainesville, Florida, as the only AZA-accredited zoos on higher education campuses.

The Baylor Bear Habitat is maintained and staffed by a team of student caregivers within the Baylor Chamber of Commerce, trained professionals and a veterinary care team. It joins the ranks of more than 240 of the most respected and reputable zoos and aquariums in the world, and becomes the 16th AZA-accredited facility in the State of Texas.

The habitat is currently housing two American black bears – biological sisters Judge Joy, 20, and Judge Lady, 19. The Baylor Bear Habitat has heavily invested in offering world-class care to the university’s live mascots.

An extensive site visit in January 2021 by the AZA Accreditation Visiting Committee reinforced the success of these efforts – with specific recognition given to the animal welfare, veterinary care, educational efforts, facility quality and overall investment by the university.

The habitat earned the additional distinction of earning accreditation on its first attempt, with only minor adjustments and trainings needed to meet or exceed all AZA recommendations.

In addition, the AZA Accreditation Visiting Committee’s comments highlighted the commitment to animal care and welfare represented by the recent extensive veterinary care and attention offered to Lady, “which goes above and beyond what is normally expected as the standard of care.”

Lady continues to progress through a recovery and rehabilitation plan after the diagnosis and surgical removal of a spinal cyst. She received innovative, noninvasive radiation treatment called TomoTherapy in August 2019 and again in December 2019 – a treatment believed to be the first of its kind done on a bear.

With guiding pillars of stewardship, education and conservation, the Bear Habitat has established specific conservation plans and involvement in conservation programs – including efforts showing evidence of direct and measurable impact on animals and habitats in the wild, taking the next step forward in promoting resource conservation.

