Baylor Bear habitat temporarily closed to visitors

WACO, Texas– Baylor University has temporarily closed the Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat, a Class C Zoo, to visitors.

Out of an abundance of caution, the facility will remain closed until group gatherings are deemed safe to resume.

This closure not only ensures the safest environment for visitors, the caretakers and the bears, it also allows the University to complete important updates to the Bear Habitat.

Throughout the renovation, the student caretakers of Joy and Lady will continue to offer uninterrupted support and care for their daily needs. Renovations are expected to be complete by May 1.

To learn more about Judge Joy and Judge Lady and the progression of the habitat renovations, follow their social media channels @baylorbearhabitat on Instagram and Facebook and @bubearhabitat on Twitter.