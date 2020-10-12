Baylor Board of Regents approves purchase of downtown Waco properties

WACO, Texas – The Baylor University Board of Regents met virtually on Monday and approved the $9 million purchase of three commercial properties located on nearly two acres in downtown Waco.

The properties, which include existing structures and parking areas, are located at 801, 811 and 821 Washington Avenue. Baylor currently leases space in these properties for a number of University programs – including the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience, the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program and the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.

Based on its existing lease agreements with the property owners, Baylor had the right of first refusal to purchase the properties should the owners decide to sell.

At the recommendation of the University, the Board of Regents determined that the purchase of these key properties improves Baylor’s long-term financial position by owning versus leasing facilities that can be used for much-needed academic space now and into the future, while also advancing Illuminate, Baylor’s strategic plan, as part of the University’s pursuit of Tier 1/Research 1 status.

A breakdown of the properties:

801 Washington Ave. – sometimes referred to as the “Baylor Tower” – includes a 10-story, 64,779-square-foot building and an adjacent four-level parking garage with 236 parking spaces.

811 Washington Ave., which houses the Garland School of Social Work and the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, is a three-story, 44,813-square-foot building and includes 55 surface-level parking spaces.

821 Washington Ave. is a one-story building with 9,713 square feet of space. This building is the current location of the DPT program in the Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences.

Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., said the purchase is a solid step in the University’s pursuit of T1/R1 status and the Illuminate strategic plan.

In May 2010, the Baylor Board of Regents approved the relocation of the School of Social Work from the main campus to the former Wells Fargo Bank building at 811 Washington Avenue.

Source: Baylor University