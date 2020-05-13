Baylor College of Medicine receives COVID-19 vaccine funding from Tito’s Handmade Vodka

HOUSTON, Texas- Baylor College of Medicine has received a $1 million grant from Tito’s Handmade Vodka brand’s philanthropic arm Love, Tito’s.

The grant is given in effort to accelerate research on a vaccine for COVID-19.

The grant will allow researchers to engage in remaining vaccine manufacturing activities and support the partnership with PATH, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to improving public health, to advance the vaccine through the regulatory phase.

This will allow them to accelerate the timeline for the vaccine to move into human trials.

Once the initial safety trial is completed, the vaccine will be poised to continue its advanced clinical development, potentially leading to a vaccine suitable for global use and access.