Baylor College of Medicine receives COVID-19 vaccine funding from Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas- Baylor College of Medicine has received a $1 million grant from Tito’s Handmade Vodka brand’s philanthropic arm Love, Tito’s.

The grant is given in effort to accelerate research on a vaccine for COVID-19.

The grant will allow researchers to engage in remaining vaccine manufacturing activities and support the partnership with PATH, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to improving public health, to advance the vaccine through the regulatory phase.

This will allow them to accelerate the timeline for the vaccine to move into human trials.

Once the initial safety trial is completed, the vaccine will be poised to continue its advanced clinical development, potentially leading to a vaccine suitable for global use and access.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Which Dad-chelor is right for you?

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44