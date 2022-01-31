WACO, Texas – The president of Baylor has announced some updates and changes to the university’s COVID-19 protocol.

Dr. Linda A. Livingstone sent out a statement Monday morning stating this comes in recognition of the improving COVID-19 environment and the campus community’s effective management of the virus.

The following COVID-19 updates are effective immediately:

COVID-19 Testing

All testing is now optional for students, faculty and staff. Unvaccinated individuals are no longer required to test on a weekly basis.

Continue to monitor daily for symptoms. If students are symptomatic, they should schedule an appointment to be tested in the Health Center in the McLane Student Life Center.

Testing will be available through the North Village Community Center (NVCC) from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday for faculty, staff and students who want to test voluntarily. Dependents of faculty and staff are eligible to test through NVCC at no cost.

Testing locations in Cashion and the Robinson and Washington Towers are now closed.

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for those who are already vaccinated are still encouraged for the campus community. Both are available for students, as well as employees and their spouses and dependents, from Wednesdays through Fridays at the NVCC vaccination clinic.

Face Coverings

Face coverings will continue to be required to be worn by all students, faculty and staff (covering nose and mouth) in all classrooms and labs when used for academic instruction – in addition to some indoor locations where appropriate social distancing may not be possible, private faculty and staff offices when requested, and other areas designated by posted signage.

Face coverings in all indoor spaces on campus is still encouraged – including hallways and corridors – as well as out in the Waco community.

The CDC has recommended the use of N95 and KN95 masks for the highest levels of protection from COVID-19. Baylor has N95 masks available for students for free in the residence halls or for departments by emailing ehs@baylor.edu.

The university will consult with the Health Management Team, Faculty Senate, academic leadership and other groups over the next two weeks regarding any future changes with our face coverings policy.

One of the reasons the university is able to adjust interim policies and protocols at this stage of the pandemic is due to the high vaccination rate the campus has achieved, as well as the continued close monitoring of COVID-19 data, trends and impacts.

Source: Baylor University