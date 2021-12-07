Baylor: employees no longer required to get COVID-19 vaccination

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Baylor University says a move by a federal judge means employees do not have to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

The judge in Georgia issued a nationwide injunction against the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, which included university employees.

Baylor University says that means it is no longer legally compelled to require its employees be vaccinated against the disease.

The university does warn employees that this is a fluid situation and the requirement could return.