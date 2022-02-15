Baylor University announced Tuesday morning that it has finalized a contract extension for head football coach Dave Aranda.

The deal goes through 2029, and since Baylor is a private institution, it does not have to disclose the details of the contract.

In a press release, Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said, “I am incredibly grateful for Dave’s outstanding leadership of our football program and student-athletes through his commitment to Preparing Champions for Life … Dave has brought unprecedented success to our football program both on and off the field. He has brought tremendous national exposure and acclaim to our institution and the greater Waco community. We look forward to the future with Dave, his wife, Dione, and their children and the continued growth of our football program, student-athletes, and fan support under his exceptional leadership. Dave is, without question, one of the most brilliant minds in college football across the country.”

Under Aranda, the Baylor Bears won the 2021 Big 12 Championship and the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl. The team finished the season 12-2, which is the most wins in the program’s history.

Aranda was named the 2021 George Munger Coach of the Year and was a 2021 Coach of the Year finalist for three separate awards, including the Bear Bryant Award, Dodd Trophy and Eddie Robinson Award. He also received Big 12 Coach of the Year honors from the Associated Press.

The Bears open the 2022 season by hosting Albany on Saturday, Sept. 3. The game kick-off time is to be announced and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ from McLane Stadium.

Here is the full 2022 season schedule:

Sept. 3 – vs. Albany (McLane Stadium)

Sept. 10 – at BYU (Provo, Utah)

Sept. 17 – vs. Texas State (McLane Stadium)

Sept. 24 – at Iowa State (Ames, Iowa)

Oct. 1 – vs. Oklahoma State (McLane Stadium)

Oct. 13 – at West Virginia (Morgantown, W.Va.)

Oct. 22 – vs. Kansas (McLane Stadium)

Oct. 29 – at Texas Tech (Lubbock, Texas)

Nov. 5 – at Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)

Nov. 12 – vs. Kansas State (McLane Stadium)

Nov. 19 – vs. TCU (McLane Stadium)

Nov. 26 – at Texas (Austin, Texas)