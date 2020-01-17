Baylor fans react to new head coach

WACO, Texas – Baylor University officially has a new head football coach.

“It’s great. He definitely has experience, and that’s helpful. He’s worked under a great program. And so, I think he could bring that back to Baylor. And Matt Rhule was great, but I think we’re looking more so for someone that’s going to stay here for the long term. And I think he can be that person for us,” says Michael Foy, a Baylor student and football fan.

Baylor only lost three games during their season, but fans are hoping the new coach is the guy to get them over that hump to dominate on the national stage.

“He’s bringing that LSU National Championship mentality. We’ve had our first winning season since I’ve been here. We went from a losing season, my first season, not having Coach Rhule to having Coach Rhule. I’m glad we’re bringing another winning coach with that mentality,” says one fan.

While some are simply impressed with his accolades as an assistant coach, others are delaying their excitement and predictions because this coach has no record as a head coach.

“I honestly have no idea, because he has no head coaching experience yet. So I don’t know exactly what to expect. But I feel like he’s a pretty confident guy. I’m just excited to see who the offensive and defensive coordinators will be. I feel like that will be a big part to play into it, as well,” says Ty Helton, another Baylor Football fan.

So while fans believe the championship mentality is there, the championship expectations aren’t just yet.

“Realistically, maybe not this year. Maybe in a few years,” Molly Bridges tells FOX44.

But one thing’s for sure, fans believe Baylor’s football team will secure and maintain a spot on the AP Polls in the years to come.

“I’m definitely thinking we’re going to stay in the top teams. There might be, like, a conversion period to get used to him like there was with Rhule, but we’re still going to ride that if our team can keep up what he initially brought,” says Jake Wasilchak, a Baylor fan.