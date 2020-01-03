Baylor Football Reflects on Sugar Bowl and 2019 Season

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Baylor’s football team played their final game of the season in the Sugar Bowl, and came up short falling 26-14. Even though the outcome was not favorable for the Bears, they have a lot to be proud of this season, going from 7-6 to 11-3.

“You know tonight hurts,” Matt Rhule said. “I know it’s painful for our guys, but they can’t let that deter what they’ve done this season.”

“Feel like we left a good mark this year,” Denzel Mims said. “We came out, went 11-3 now, and I feel like we set a good example and showed what you have to do, to get to this point.”

Baylor fell to a team in Georgia, who tasted bitter defeat on this stage last year, losing to Texas 28-21. Now that the Bears have had a taste on their own, they plan to avenge it.

“When you lose in a game like this, or any game,” James Lynch said. “You learn what you need to do, and you make sure that you watch the tape, and fix what you did wrong, and the loss, as much as it sucks, it’s the best way to get better.”

https://www.texasprofessionalexteriors.com/

https://www.ctwp.com/

http://www.buzzfile.com/business/Vanduivendyk-Capital-Management-254-772-7311