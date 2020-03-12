Baylor Football Spring Practice suspended

WACO, Texas – Baylor Football is taking every precaution to ensure the safety and well-being of our student athletes and the Baylor community.

As such, the team will suspend the start of spring practice until at least March 23. The situation will continue to be monitored and any further changes to the schedule deemed necessary will be made as more information becomes available.

Additionally, no potential student-athletes will be permitted to make official or unofficial visits to campus until at least March 23, and that status will continue to be evaluated. We are thankful for the leadership of President Livingstone and Mack Rhoades on this matter.

Source: Baylor Athletics