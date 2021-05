WACO, Texas – Baylor Health Services will hold a Family Vaccine Clinic this Saturday from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. in the McLane Student Life Center (SLC) gym.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine, and is open to faculty, staff and students – as well as spouses and dependents 12 years or older.

You can visit www.baylor.edu/vaccine to sign up.

Source: Baylor Health Services