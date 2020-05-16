Baylor holding in-person classes for fall semester

WACO, Texas – Baylor University announced Friday it will hold in-person classes for the fall semester.

University President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone says there is a team working to figure out the details to start classes on August 24th. All of this depends on the progress of COVID-19 cases in the Waco area.

Several other universities are also announcing plans for the fall. The University of North Texas announced Friday that students will also return to the Denton campus for a combination of in-person and online courses.