Baylor honors May and August graduates with virtual commencement, no in-person December commencement

WACO, Texas- Baylor University will honor its May and August graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at at 10 a.m. CT Saturday, Aug. 15, presented via Facebook Live on the official Baylor University Facebook page and on the University’s Commencement website.

The online ceremony will feature inspiring words from President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., Provost Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D., and Malcolm Foley, Special Advisor to the President for Equity and Campus Engagement.

Following the ceremony, the names of August graduation candidates will be displayed live on the scoreboard of McLane Stadium, just as May graduates were honored on May 16.

The virtual ceremony also will be archived on the Baylor Facebook page.

To celebrate their achievement, graduates also will receive by mail a custom diploma presentation cover, a commemorative green-and-gold 2020 tassel and a printed keepsake program listing their names among those presented for graduation.

In addition, graduates who were scheduled to participate in either the May or August 2020 ceremonies are invited to participate in any future in-person ceremony that fits their schedule.

Due to the shortened fall academic calendar, Baylor will not hold fall commencement ceremonies on December 19.

December degree candidates can participate in the spring commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 2021.