Baylor Hosts 112th Homecoming Parade

Hundreds of alumni and Baylor fans lined the streets this morning for the 112th homecoming parade.

Baylor says this is the nations largest and oldest collegiate homecoming parade.

The first parade was in 1909, but it didn’t become a tradition until after World War II.

The parade featured both people from the university and the Waco community.

Attendees could buy tickets for grandstand seating, and that money supported student foundation scholarships.

One of the many student organizations that participated was ASL club.



“We came to the parade today to show how important ASL club is and show that it’s a visual language,” Cheyenne Fry said.

Giselle Bentl graduated from Baylor in 2015.



“As an alumni, I love seeing the families gather again finally after two years,” Bentl said. “And being able to see the whole community, just the love for Baylor and how much this school gives to us and we give to it.”

After canceling last years parade, attendees were excited to be back.



“This is the funnest parade I’ve ever been to,” a parade attendee said.