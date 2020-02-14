Baylor Hosts Regional History Fair, Celebrating Broken Barriers

Waco, Texas- Hundreds of Central Texas students gathered to show exhibits detailing events that “broke barriers.”

Baylor hosted the 2020 Central Texas Regional History Fair this morning. Over 320 students presented over 170 projects, from traditional dioramas to websites to documentaries, on a wide variety of historical topics. Many of the topics centered on pioneers in various fields from science to politics to sports. the projects are split between junior and senior divisions. Organizers say that events like these are beneficial in teaching students not only history, but social skills such as debate, research and fact checking

Students who excell in this regional event will be making their way to Texas History Day, in partnership with National History Day, on April 25th in Austin.