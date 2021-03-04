Baylor hosts ribbon cutting for COVID-19 test lab

LIVE NOW /
WACO, Texas – Two months after opening a lab to run the COVID-19 tests given to students, Baylor held a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The lab is one of the largest testing labs of its kind owned by a university with no affiliated medical school. The university is testing all students, faculty, and staff every week.

The lab can process up to 8,000 tests daily – with most results available within 24 hours.

The lab allows Baylor University to operate three on-campus testing sites with the capacity to conduct up to 150,000 diagnostic tests from January through May.

