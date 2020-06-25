Baylor hosts Zoom discussion for race relations

WACO, Texas – Baylor University president Dr. Linda Livingstone hosted an online Zoom discussion regarding race relations and what Baylor can do in the fight against injustice.

The discussion consisted of three faculty members from three different departments, all of whom have a focus on race relations. One of them, journalism professor Dr. Mia Moody-Ramirez, says Baylor is under a microscope on these kinds of issues.

“It begins with us,” Moody-Ramirez said. “We can’t control what other people do, but we can control what we do here at Baylor.”

Before fielding questions, English professor Dr. Greg Garrett described the classroom atmosphere at Baylor as one that regularly has these kinds of tough discussions.

He sees it just as part of their job.

“I think what we are called to do at Baylor is to have honest, loving, difficult and rigorous conversations about how to face those flaws and correct them,” Garrett said.

The school admits to making an effort to attract a more diverse student body in recent years.

Even still, over 60 percent of the student population is white, while only 6.3 percent are black.

“We’re doing well as far as recruiting diversity in students, and I know that we’re also working on diversity and retention in faculty,” Moody-Ramirez said. “We just need to make sure that we’re continuing those efforts.”

From the faculty’s point of view, they feel they need to keep striving for diversity on campus.

“We just need to make sure that we’re doing our best,” Moody-Ramirez said. “No one is perfect, but we can always try to do better.”

You can find the full conversation here.