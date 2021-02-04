Baylor joins City of Waco, McLennan County partners in coordinated outdoor tornado siren tests

WACO, Texas – As severe weather season begins, Baylor University will join City of Waco and McLennan County partners, in cooperation with the Waco/McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, to conduct a regular test of outdoor tornado sirens starting at 10:00 a.m. this Friday.

From February through July, Baylor will join city and county partners for this regular joint testing of tornado sirens on the first Friday of each month. If there is a weather-related emergency, including a tornado warning where a tornado is imminent, Baylor, the city and county will activate their outdoor sirens to alert the public to take action to stay safe.

On the morning of the February 5th test, the Baylor Emergency Management team will send a Baylor Alert email from baylor@getrave.com at 9:30 a.m. and a Baylor Alert text message at 9:45 a.m. to members of the Baylor community alerting them of the outdoor tornado siren testing. The text message will come from one of the following short codes: 226787, 67283, 78015 and 81437.

At 10:00 a.m., the outdoor tornado siren testing will begin with a test voice announcement, followed by the outdoor siren test that will last about 60 seconds.

Feedback about the outdoor tornado siren testing can be directed to the Baylor Office of Emergency Management at Emergency_Management@baylor.edu or 254-710-2836 (BUEM).

More information about emergency preparedness, including safety procedures in the event of a tornado warning, and the Baylor Alert notification system is available at on the Baylor Office of Emergency Management website.

Source: Baylor University