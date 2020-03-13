Baylor Law to implement remote course instruction

WACO, Texas – As a precaution amid the COVID-19 virus, Baylor Law is preparing to implement remote course instruction.

The university anticipates some classes will be taught remotely as soon as Monday, March 16. Most, if not all, classes will be taught remotely by Monday, March 23. Instruction will continue through Friday, April 3. On-campus course instruction is currently scheduled to resume April 6, 2020.

Baylor University has created an informative website dedicated to the University’s response to COVID-19. The website includes information from the CDC, the Baylor University COVID-19 Task Force, FAQs, tips on staying healthy, and updates on the University-wide response. You can log on here.

Source: Baylor University