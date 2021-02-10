Baylor LGBTQ student group one step closer to charter

WACO, Texas – Baylor University’s Faculty Senate voted overwhelmingly (26 for, 9 against, 4 abstaining) to back Gamma Alpha Upsilon, also known as Baylor G.A.Y., in their quest to be chartered by the school.

“This tells us that faculty care immensely about their students, for their well-being mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually,” says Baylor G.A.Y. president Emma Fraley. “They are prioritizing the well-being of Baylor Bears here that, honestly, they haven’t been brave enough to do in the past.”

The organization’s push to be chartered has been denied for ten years.

In a statement given to FOX44, the university said: “We appreciate the work of the Faculty Senate and the role it plays in representing the voices of the academic community. The resolution from the Faculty Senate is non-binding, but as with other resolutions, it will be taken into consideration as the University continues discussions to provide a caring, supportive community.”

A charter would allow Baylor G.A.Y. to get funding from the school, advertise on campus, and recruit students in official university events.

For the folks who have been fighting this fight, the recognition means more than anything.

“Baylor chartering Gamma is more of a symbolic stance,” Fraley said. “It’s them telling queer students, ‘Hey, you are welcome here, and you are accepted here, and you are loved here’ in a way that we haven’t felt in the past.”

Fraley says she likes their chances of finally reaching their goal this time around.

“We have seen this really large outcry of support from all parts of Baylor University,” Fraley said. “It’s really just a matter of waiting for the Board of Regents to do the right thing.”

The decision to approve Gamma Alpha Upsilon now rests with the university’s Board of Regents.