Baylor Libraries receives $300,000 NEH grant to support Browning research

WACO, Texas – Baylor University Libraries has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to support the research of two Browning scholars.

Philip Kelley and Edward Hagan are research fellows with Baylor’s renowned Armstrong Browning Library, and will use the funds to edit and publish volumes 31 to 33 of The Brownings’ Correspondence, an annotated edition of all known letters written by and to Victorian poets Robert and Elizabeth Barrett Browning.

Predicted to be a 40-volume edition, The Brownings’ Correspondence provides one of the largest and most comprehensive bodies of literary and social commentary on the 19th century.

As a 19th-century research center, Baylor’s Armstrong Browning Library is dedicated to the study of the lives and works of Victorian poets Robert and Elizabeth Barrett Browning and houses the world’s largest collection of Browning material and other fine collections of rare 19th-century books, manuscripts and works of art.

Kelley and Hagan have collaborated with Armstrong Browning Library for many years, but this NEH grant represents the first time Baylor will serve as the grantee institution administering a federal grant for their work.

The goal of The Brownings’ Correspondence is to provide accurate and complete transcriptions of all known Browning letters, currently 11,693 letters have been located, and complement them with full annotations using a consistent editorial standard.

The project also aims to make the correspondence widely available in print and online. When Kelley published the first volume of the correspondence in 1984, less than a third of all known letters had appeared in print, scattered in numerous publications, each with its own editorial standard. These publications were consulted and are referenced in the bibliographic notes appearing with each letter.

Since 1979, the NEH has supported the Brownings’ Correspondence Project with 20 grants – totaling $3.275 million.

For more information on The Brownings’ Correspondence, you can visit baylor.edu/browninglibrary.

Source: Baylor University