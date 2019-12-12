Baylor mascot facing health issues

WACO, Texas – One of Baylor’s two live bear mascots is facing a health challenge after a mass was discovered in her chest during a routine check-up.

She is undergoing treatment for Thymoma after veterinarians found an asymptomatic tumor. She is being treated with noninvasive radiation therapy at the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital.

Judge Sue Sloan, better known as “Lady,” is a 17-year old American black bear who lives in a habitat on Baylor’s campus with her sister, Joy.

The mass has been classified as benign and she is receiving treatments in College Station. While no external signs of treatment are expected, Lady will be monitored closely and assessed by her care team to ensure her comfort and recovery.

She is back on campus and resting in her habitat. Lady is the first bear to be treated with tomotherapy, a system found at only one other veterinary hospital in the world.

The university expects Lady to make a full recovery.