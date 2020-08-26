Baylor mascot Lady recovering from successful operation

WACO, Texas – Baylor University announced Wednesday that Judge Lady, one of the University’s two American black bears, is recovering from a successful operation to remove a mass that developed around her spinal column.

The surgery occurred last Friday at the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital (VMTH) in College Station.

After her dedicated Baylor Bear Habitat caregiver team observed a declining level of mobility, 18-year-old Lady was transported Friday morning to Texas A&M in College Station for further evaluation. Her medical team – including Candace Tam, a 2014 graduate of Baylor’s Department of Environmental Science – conducted an MRI, discovering that a new mass had formed along her spinal column.

Lady was moved directly into surgery following the MRI to minimize anesthesia time. The surgery went smoothly, with minimal complications, and resulted in the successful removal of the mass.

Initial diagnostic tests to determine the exact nature of the mass were inconclusive, but further results are expected in the coming week.

While recovering from her surgery, Lady will spend most of her time in the privacy of her personal living space within the Bill & Eva Williams Bear Habitat, a Class C Zoo regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture. When Lady is able to return to the public section of the Habitat, visitors may notice her spending more time resting and irregular hair patterns on her back resulting from the need to fully shave around the surgery incision location.

Lady, whose formal name is Judge Sue “Lady” Sloan, was previously diagnosed with a benign cranial mediastinal mass, or thymoma, in her chest, found during a routine wellness examination with veterinarians at Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences in June 2019. The mass is not believed to be related to the previously found thymoma mass.

She received a series of innovative, noninvasive radiation doses called TomoTherapy in late 2019 – a treatment that is believed to be the first of its kind done on a bear.

In May 2020, Lady’s veterinary team traveled to Waco to conduct an examination on Lady’s chest, taking radiograph images of her thymoma to monitor its size and check for potential growth. The initial report was encouraging, suggesting that Lady’s growth had not expanded. A follow up visit to the veterinarian earlier this month even showed a 20 percent reduction in the thymoma mass.

The comprehensive care model developed by the Baylor Bear Habitat caregivers will continue to support Judge Lady and Judge Joy as effects of natural aging occur, including personalized care plans to address each bear’s specific needs. Treatments include supplements, dietary enhancements, modified physical therapy and targeted enrichment opportunities.

