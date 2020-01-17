Baylor mascot’s health improving

WACO, Texas – Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital is happy to report that Lady’s tomotherapy treatments appear to have halted any further growth of the mass.

Before the holiday break, President Livingstone shared that one of Baylor’s beloved mascots, Lady, had been diagnosed with a benign mass in her chest called a thymoma.

Lady will have a follow-up appointment this spring with her primary veterinarian.

You can always stop and say hello to both Lady and her sister, Joy, the next time you pass the Bill & Eva Williams Bear Habitat on campus.

Source: Baylor University