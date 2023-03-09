KANSAS CITY, MO (FOX 44) — The Baylor Men’s Basketball team is headed home after a short trip to the Big 12 Tournament, as the Bears lost their postseason opener 78-72 to Iowa State.

This was a game in which Scott Drew’s team led at halftime by three points, following an Adam Flagler buzzer beater from the Big 12 logo.

FROM WAYYYY DOWNTOWN, FLAGL3R HITS IT AT THE BUZZER!😤



📺ESPN

BU 41, ISU 38 | 00:00 1H#SicEm | #CultureOfJOY pic.twitter.com/a2tswIz1L7 — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 9, 2023

The Bears then looked to be pulling away in the second half, when Dale Bonner went coast-to-coast for a three-point play to put Baylor up seven with 13:40 left in the game.

From that point on though, the Cyclones flipped a switch, outscoring the Bears 24-8 over the next 10 minutes to take a double-digit lead that they would not relinquish.

The big issue for Scott Drew’s team was clear in this contest, as Baylor got dominated on the boards. Iowa State outrebounded the Bears 43-17 and finished with more offensive rebounds than Baylor had total rebounds.

One of the lone bright spots for the Bears was Jalen Bridges, who scored a career high 28 points, while shooting 7/8 from the three-point line. Adam Flagler (14 points) and Keyonte George (11 points) also finished in double figures as well.

With the loss, Baylor now falls to 22-10 on the season. The Bears will now wait to find out where they fall within the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday.