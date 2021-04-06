Baylor Men’s Basketball brings home the trophy

WACO, Texas – Hundreds welcomed the Baylor Men’s Basketball team back to Waco after a dominating performance in the NCAA National Championship!

President Dr. Linda A. Livingston attended and was eager to celebrate the team, as well.

“[I] Couldn’t be prouder of this group of young men, of Scott Drew, and just what this means for the University,” Livingston said. “So unbelievably excited and thrilled to be back in Waco to let the community celebrate with them.”

Screaming fans wore green and gold and had posters held high to welcome back their Men’s Basketball team after their victory against Gonzaga Monday night – earning them the National Championship Title.

Diane Hamilton is a fan who attended the welcome back celebration, and she could hardly contain her emotions.

“I am just proud for the whole Baylor nation. For everybody around the world. And I’m just overwhelmed with this victory,” Hamilton said.

Dana Lee Haines is a fan who attended the game in Indianapolis and came back in time to welcome the Bears home at the Waco Regional Airport.

“It was electric,” Haines said. “I mean, every time Baylor scored all the people up in the third tier where we where, they were just cheering, ‘Go Bears, Go Bears!'”

The cheering did not stop at the Lucas Oil Stadium. It traveled back to Waco as fans waited for the team to step off the plane with the trophy.

“Winning the National Championship and being there in person, and just experiencing that joy,” Haines said.

The joy was evident as the team made their way off the plane with Coach Scott Drew.

Members of the team spoke on stage and shared how important this win was for the team and the City of Waco.

The City plans to keep the celebration going, and FOX44 will have more in the days to come.