The Baylor Men’s Basketball team improved their record to 2-0 after beating the Nicholls State Colonels 89 to 60.

The Bears outscored the Colonels almost 2-to-1 in the first half, but the Louisiana team held their own in the second half.

Baylor plays the University of Central Arkansas on Wednesday.