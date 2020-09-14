Baylor Missions Week goes virtual in 2020

WACO, Texas – The first virtual Baylor Missions Week is now underway.

This is an opportunity to provide missions education and to raise student awareness about the possibilities to grow, love and serve both through Baylor mission trips – as well as with global and community partners.

This year will feature a week of live experiences, virtual simulations and curated on-demand content.

The following organizations will have the opportunity to share information about their organizations and causes, and will connect Baylor students to short-term and long-term service opportunities:
• Baylor University Truett Seminary
• Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty
• Border Perspectives
• Casas por Cristo
• Children’s Relief International
• Christar
• CMF International
• Greater Europe Mission
• Mission of Hope
• One More Child
• SIM
• Talitha Koum
• The Evangelical Alliance Mission (TEAM)
• UrbanPromise Arkansas
• Village Schools International
• Waco Habitat for Humanity
• WorldVenture

To explore content, view a full schedule and to RSVP, you can visit www.bumissionsweek2020.com.

