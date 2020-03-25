Baylor moves deposit deadline moved to June 1

Closings
WACO, Texas- Prospective students and parents of Baylor University will now have until June 1st to pay deposits.

Baylor class of 2024’s original deadline was May 1, but due to COVID-19 concerns and setbacks, the deadline is now June 1.

If you would like to know more about how Baylor has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic click here .

You can also see the full range of admissions process changes that have been implemented in response to the virus here.

Admissions counselors are available to students for questions.

