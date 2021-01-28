Baylor nursing students and faculty to help administer vaccine in Waco

Around 120 senior-level, second-semester nursing students and assigned faculty with Baylor University’s Louise Herrington School of Nursing have volunteered to help administer the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine at the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District vaccination clinic each Thursday through February 18 at the Waco Convention Center.

Two dozen of the nursing students and two faculty will serve at each clinic.

“It is extremely important that we get as many people as possible vaccinated as soon as the vaccine becomes available,” said LHSON Interim Dean Linda Plank.

“The more people available to assist, the sooner we gain herd immunity and get past this pandemic.”