Baylor offering COVID-19 rapid testing for students, faculty

WACO, Texas – Baylor University is nearing the completion of on-campus instruction this Wednesday, and will be offering voluntary COVID-19 rapid testing at no cost for all students, faculty and staff.

These people are encouraged to take advantage of this testing opportunity, especially if they plan to travel or gather with family or friends.

Baylor has recently experienced a steady increase of cases since the end of October, including more than 100 active cases over the past several days for the first time since mid-September.

While students should continue with their normal class routines, everyone is urged to be tested, to limit social interactions from now through Thanksgiving and be even more vigilant in efforts to minimize viral spread through masking, distancing, avoiding crowds and hand washing.

The cost of the test will be billed to insurance providers , with the university covering the remainder.

To schedule an appointment, you can go to www.baylor.edu/healthservices and log in to the Health Portal using a BaylorID. Click the “Appointment” link on the menu. Select “COVID-19 Screening” as the appointment type. This rapid testing will be held at the North Village Respiratory Clinic.

Before testing appointments, those interested will need to complete the following forms by selecting “Forms” on the menu.

The university recommends that students who are in isolation or quarantine over Thanksgiving remain in isolation housing or their on- or off-campus residences until they have completed their ten-day period in Isolation or 14-day period in quarantine and are cleared by Baylor Health Services. Also, students who are ill should not travel.

For on-campus residential students who may be in isolation or quarantine over Thanksgiving, Baylor will continue to provide isolation housing and wraparound support so students can later return safely to their families in their home communities. Isolation/quarantine resources and policies are available on the Health Services website.

Source: Baylor University