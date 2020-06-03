Baylor ordered to release Pepper Hamilton papers

A judge has ordered Baylor to hand over documents connected to the investigation into how the university handled sexual assault and harassment allegations that started back in 2015.

United States Magistrate Judge Andrew W. Austin set a deadline of July 15th for the paperwork produced by the Law Firm of Pepper Hamilton, of Philadelphia.

Baylor University hired the law firm in August of 2015 to conduct an independent and external review of the university’s institutional responses to Title IX and related compliance issues.

The attorneys representing more than a dozen women suing the university want all documents related to the findings of the investigation.

The women say the way Baylor University handled allegations of sexual harassment and assault caused an unsafe atmosphere.

In the order filed late Tuesday, Judge Austin warned Baylor University not to misread his directions. He accused the university in the past of ‘avoiding discovery compliance by interpreting orders in its favor even when the order directs otherwise.’

You can read the entire order here:

FOX44 News reached out to Baylor University, but was told there would be no comment at this time.