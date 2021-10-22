Baylor plans extension in LA for film and digital media students

Baylor University reports a generous gift has been received that will use toward a program still in the planning stages that would result in a facility being set up in Los Angeles as part of the film and digital media program.

The Lindner Endowment for Film and Digital Media will support the Baylor in L.A. program, a residential learning opportunity in Los Angeles for FDM students to provide internship and experiential learning opportunities.

The $2 million gift comes from Matthew B. Lindner of Cincinnati from the class of 2012.

“We celebrate the generous support of the Lindner family, and we are grateful for alumni like Matthew who invest in the areas of Baylor where faculty and academic programs invested in them,” said President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D. “As an alumnus who has achieved success with his career, Matthew`s support further enhances the prestige of our Department of Film and Digital Media, and his gift, in turn, will have a transformational influence upon the opportunities of our students and the trajectories of their careers in this chosen field. We are grateful for his generosity and for his commitment to this program.”

The Lindner Endowment for Film and Digital Media will create permanent support for the Department of Film and Digital Media in developing and implementing the Baylor in L.A. program. The Los Angeles-based program will offer a highly selective and competitive residential learning opportunity for students who desire a career in film and digital media in California.

The Baylor in L.A. program will capitalize on long-standing relationships and ties with Baylor alumni and collaborators in the Los Angeles region.

Designed to be a summer program that allows students to make the transition to the Los Angeles area, the Baylor in L.A. program will provide tailored courses within the FDM major paired with a relevant summer internship. The program will be modeled after the existing Baylor in New York program.